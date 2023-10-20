North Charleston’s redeveloped Park Circle sets November grand opening

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of North Charleston says its redeveloped Park Circle, which includes the world’s largest inclusive playground will hold its grand opening next month.

A ribbon cutting for the project will take place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11.

“The transformation of Park Circle is a dream realized, reflecting our unwavering dedication to the well-being of our community,” Mayor Keith Summey said. “The world’s largest inclusive playground is a testament to our commitment to inclusion, ensuring that every person, regardless of their ability, has a place to play, learn, and grow.”

The North Charleston Inclusive Playground is the centerpiece of the project and the largest of its kind in the world.

Designed to be an inclusive haven for people of all ages and abilities, the playground shows dedication from the North Charleston community to promote social, emotional, cognitive, and physical development through play.

The North Charleston Inclusive Playground features elements chosen with great care to ensure the highest level of inclusion. Families will have the opportunity to engage in play that nurtures their motor skills, sensory perception, cognitive abilities, and social and emotional growth, city spokesman Ryan Johnson said.

“This one-of-a-kind playground exemplifies the spirit of true inclusion and will serve as an inspiring model for communities around the globe,” he said.

The $20 million transformation of Park Circle represents a remarkable achievement for the community, as the entire inner circle of Park Circle has been redeveloped to meet the modern needs of residents and visitors, Johnson said.

The project also includes a new community building that houses a theater and meeting rooms; as well as an inclusive baseball field and a performance stage and event space.

The celebration and walkthrough of new facilities will immediately follow. The new playground will also open at that time.

Handicap/Accessible parking will be available on the inner circle, providing convenient access to the grand opening event. General Parking will be located on the disc golf green space. Attendees are asked to use designated crosswalks.

The family-friendly event will include face painting, balloon twisting, music and an array of vendors.

