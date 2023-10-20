Officials: Berkeley Co. deputy injured in hit-and-run crash while on duty

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured after being hit by a vehicle while on duty Friday morning.

A Berkeley County deputy was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic at Whitesville Elementary School, Cpl. Carli Drayton says.

Drayton says the sheriff’s office was informed of the incident just before 7:30 a.m. and that the vehicle did not stop.

The deputy who also serves as a School Resource Officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Drayton.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

