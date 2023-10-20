SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Officials: Berkeley Co. deputy injured in hit-and-run crash while on duty

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured after being hit by a vehicle...
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured after being hit by a vehicle while on duty Friday morning.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured after being hit by a vehicle while on duty Friday morning.

A Berkeley County deputy was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic at Whitesville Elementary School, Cpl. Carli Drayton says.

Drayton says the sheriff’s office was informed of the incident just before 7:30 a.m. and that the vehicle did not stop.

The deputy who also serves as a School Resource Officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Drayton.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident as a hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a club Wednesday...
Coroner IDs men killed in shooting outside North Charleston club
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing charges in connection to unlawful...
Charleston Co. school bus driver charged with unlawful conduct toward a child
Students and staff at Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary will be learning and working from home on...
High levels of CO2, medical emergencies prompt eLearning days at Whitesides Elem.
Isaiah Graham, 27, of North Charleston, died Wednesday from a gunshot wound he received...
Charleston Co. fire engineer identified in Nelson St. shooting
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, shown here in June at a campaign stop in Beaufort County back in...
DeSantis visits Mount Pleasant Friday
The North Charleston Police Department says a woman is facing multiple charges that include...
Report: Woman arrested in connection to stolen vehicle, police chase
The chairman of the Charleston County School Board says the board will take steps if audience...
Charleston Co. School Board chair threatens to bar people who disrupt meetings
VIDEO: DeSantis visits Mount Pleasant Friday