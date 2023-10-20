SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Player airlifted from Upstate high school football game

The School District of Oconee County said the player was taken by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital from the junior varsity football game.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A high school football player was airlifted from a game on Thursday after a medical emergency.

The School District of Oconee County said the player was taken by helicopter to Greenville Memorial Hospital from the Seneca High School junior varsity football game. They are not releasing additional details to protect the privacy of the student.

A viewer reached out to FOX Carolina, saying the emergency occurred after a hit on the football field.

“First and foremost, our prayers and support are with the student and his family,” said Seneca High Principal Dylan Hudson. “We have counselors available for students and staff as needed. We ask the community to join us in praying for a full recovery.”

Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a club Wednesday...
Coroner IDs men killed in shooting outside North Charleston club
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing charges in connection to unlawful...
Charleston Co. school bus driver charged with unlawful conduct toward a child
Students and staff at Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary will be learning and working from home on...
High levels of CO2, medical emergencies prompt eLearning days at Whitesides Elem.
Isaiah Graham, 27, of North Charleston, died Wednesday from a gunshot wound he received...
Charleston Co. fire engineer identified in Nelson St. shooting
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

The chairman of the Charleston County School Board says the board will take steps if audience...
Charleston Co. School Board chair threatens to bar people who disrupt meetings
After a multi-day trial, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a man was convicted...
North Augusta man convicted of cockfighting after multi-day trial
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, shown here in June at a campaign stop in Beaufort County back in...
DeSantis to visit Mount Pleasant Friday
VIDEO: DeSantis visits Mount Pleasant Friday
The Greenville Zoo received 15 flamingos that were shipped from a North Carolina zoo in...
Flamingos arrive at SC zoo in cardboard boxes