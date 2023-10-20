SC Lottery
Police search for missing, endangered West Ashley woman

The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 69-year-old woman.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 69-year-old woman.

Rebecca Manning Davis, 69, was last seen leaving her West Ashley home around 9 a.m. Friday. Police say she was last seen driving a white 2000 Ford Ranger with South Carolina plates YJ661 with a Georgia Tech vanity tag.

Rebecca Manning Davis, 69, was last seen leaving her West Ashley home around 9 a.m. Friday.(Charleston Police Department)

Davis stands at 5-foot-2 inches tall and weighs approximately 152 pounds. Police say she suffers from dementia and is currently without her medication. She’s also without her cellphone.

Anyone with information on where Davis might be, is asked to call 911 immediately.

