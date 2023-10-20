Report: Woman arrested in connection to stolen vehicle, police chase

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a woman is facing multiple charges that include possessing a stolen vehicle, altering a license plate and a police chase.

Sabrina Renee Bondurant, 43, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, false information to police, tag registered to another vehicle, tag altered, leaving the scene and more.

Officers saw a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a closed business at 2000 McMillian Ave. on Friday morning, an incident report states. The vehicle appeared to be running while unattended.

An officer saw a woman in the driver seat who appeared to be asleep, the report states. The officer then woke Boundurant up and asked her questions. The driver responded to the officer with a slurred speech and gave a last name that was later determined to be false.

It goes on to say that the officer ordered Bondurant to get out of the vehicle. Bondurant initially refused and was told that she was not in trouble. She then told the officer that she was reaching for her cell phone so she could get out of the vehicle.

Bondurant then sped off and a police chase was initiated, the report states.

During the chase, it ended up at North Charleston Port where Bondurant drove through the security gate, causing damage to the property, according to the report. The chase then ended with Boundurant crashing into a side rail near 1061 Remount Rd.

It goes on to say that after officers ran the license plate on the vehicle, it came back to another vehicle, which did not match the one that it was on. Officers found that the license plate had a marking on it to be the letter “T” look like the letter “I”. Officers then re-ran the license plate, which came back to another vehicle.

Officers then determined that the vehicle was stolen out of Goose Creek, the report states.

Bondurant was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

