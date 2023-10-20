Settlement reached in 2015 deadly Berkeley Co. shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state has paid five figures to the family of a woman shot and killed by a Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputy after they complained her death was preventable.

Laura Lemieux’s family alleged the department had been grossly negligence for failure to properly maintain its equipment and used an expired taser weapon and projectiles on her, which they believe failed to work properly.

A lawsuit filed in 2017 blamed the use of tasers that had been reportedly expired for two years as the reason deputies had to resort to using deadly force.

Records show they were paid $90,000 as part of an agreement to drop their legal challenge.

In November 2015, people who live in the Saint James Estates neighborhood in Goose Creek reported that Lemieux had been firing a gun at random and called 911.

Lemieux had been staying there with a friend.

“I saw an arm sticking out behind the tree, firing a gun. I knew it was a gun because I saw a muzzle blast,” eyewitness Sylvia Myers said.

The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies had tried to use non-lethal force with an X12 taser and XREP to subdue Lemieux but were unsuccessful.

When she then pointed her gun at a deputy, they shot and killed her.

TASER, which later became Axon, discontinued the use of the weapon in 2012 and according to court documents issued a warning that use after expiration could result in “malfunctions and lack of effectiveness.”

“There is evidence that had the Taser shotgun shell not been expired, it most probably would have incapacitated Ms. Lemieux and there would have been no fatal shooting,” the lawsuit reads. “Ms. Lemieux would have lived that night.”

In a filed response, the department denied the taser used was out-of-date and deputies on scene had testified they had even seen it working on Lemieux.

The attorney representing the agency did not return a request for comment at the time of publication.

Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker stated that the department does monthly checks of its inventory and replaces equipment as needed. It’s unclear however, when this procedure began.

