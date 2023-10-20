SC Lottery
‘Throw stones at me, it’s fine’: Mace, 7 others propose plan to make Jordan House speaker

First District Congresswoman Nancy Mace released a letter with the signatures of eight Republicans proposing that members of the House Republican Conference "vote with the team" to elect Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan Speaker of the House.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace is one of eight Republicans who are asking GOP “holdouts” to “vote with the team” to elect Rep. Jim Jordan as Speaker of the House after three failed attempts.

In return, Mace and fellow House Republicans Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Tim Burchett, Eli Crane, Matt Gaetz, Bob Good and Matt Rosendale say they will accept “censure, suspension or removal from the conference” to get Jordan elected to the role.

Gaetz, from Florida, is a close Trump ally who filed the motion to vacate the chair, the procedure used to oust McCarthy, and he led the debate on the House floor for those seeking to pass the motion.

Mace posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, a letter dated Friday written to colleagues of the House Republican Conference that acknowledges the removal of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy has “caused rancor, hurt feelings and acrimony” in the conference.

Those feelings, the letter states, have led to some conference members insisting that the eight be punished for their part in the passage of the motion to vacate the speaker.

“The actions we took were never about us — they were to change Washington for the better. The House now needs a Speaker, and we have a Speaker-Designate in Jim Jordan of Ohio,” the letter states. “Therefore, if the holdouts who refuse to vote for Speaker-Designate Jordan would be willing to ‘vote with the team’ and elect him the 56th House Speaker, we are prepared to accept censure, suspension or removal from the Conference to accomplish this objective. We remain proud members of the Republican Party as nominated by our fellow districts.”

“Throw stones at me, it’s fine,” Mace said in her post on X. “This is about keeping promises, leadership, and doing the right thing for the people we represent.”

Jordan, meanwhile, failed again in a third try for the House speaker’s gavel Friday. Digging in for a fight Jordan had said at the Capitol that Congress needs “to get to work for the American people.”

Buck, who is listed in the letter as a supporter of Jordan, voted against him in all three votes, choosing Rep. Tom Emmer, of Minnesota, instead, CBS News reported.

In all, Jordan lost 25 Republican colleagues, leaving him far from the majority needed, as the standoff deepened with next steps uncertain.

Ahead of the vote, Jordan showed no signs of stepping aside, insisting at a Capitol press conference: “The American people are hungry for change.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

