Town continues talks for mixed-used development along Faison Road

By Meredith Blair
Updated: 48 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Town of Mount Pleasant is looking to construct a mixed-use development along Faison Road near the airport for economic development space and 30 attainable housing units.

The town owns 30 acres on Faison right near Carolina Park, and this week the planning commission approved an amendment for a zoning change to allow this project to happen.

The space would include firms and companies in the information technology, architectural and engineering industries and more.

“It’s not just about recruiting a company, it’s about creating good quality jobs with good pay, good benefits and good growth potential,” Mount Pleasant Economic Development Manager Matt Brady said.

The town also wants this project to have civic uses, natural open spaces and pedestrian trails for residents to enjoy.

Officials believe housing units in the area are a need and something people will be excited about.

“These will be for folks we work with every day like teachers and nurses or folks who need an attainable and affordable place to live,” Brady said. “We also think that there’s a good need for a senior and civic space up in that part of town, so that will also fill a need right there.”

Brady explained it won’t cost taxpayers extra money.

“Council bought the property, but over the life of the project and once it’s built and once they have tenants, it will generate money back to the Town of Mount Pleasant,” he said.

Over the next month or two the project will go through the town council, then they will work to come to agreements with a developer.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

