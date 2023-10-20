Women arrested after attacking 17-year-old with bayonet, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they arrested two 24-year-old women after they reportedly attacked a teen with a bayonet.

Mikalah Renita Scott, 24, is facing charges of first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary. Terrene Niasia McGee, 24, is also charged with first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary, according to jail records.

Officers were called to 1014 Justin Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a woman trying to fight people with a knife, an incident report states.

Once on scene, officers found McGee lying in the middle of the road with blood coming from her face and a rusted, sheathed bayonet on the ground next to her.

Investigators determined Scott and McGee entered a residence through a window and began attacking the people inside. An argument ensued and McGee began to strike the 17-year-old, the report states.

While a man attempted to separate the women, Scott used the bayonet to strike the victim’s head. Police say when the two suspects realized a third person called 911, they fled in a Volvo but returned to the scene around the same time officers arrived.

McGee and the 17-year-old were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The teen’s injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma, the report states.

Scott and McGee were booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A judge set Scott’s bond at $50,000 and McGee’s bond at $75,000, which has since been posted, jail records state.

