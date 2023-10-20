SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Women arrested after attacking 17-year-old with bayonet, police say

Charleston Police say they arrested two 24-year-old women after they reportedly attacked a teen with a bayonet.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they arrested two 24-year-old women after they reportedly attacked a teen with a bayonet.

Mikalah Renita Scott, 24, is facing charges of first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary. Terrene Niasia McGee, 24, is also charged with first-degree assault and battery and first-degree burglary, according to jail records.

Officers were called to 1014 Justin Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a woman trying to fight people with a knife, an incident report states.

Once on scene, officers found McGee lying in the middle of the road with blood coming from her face and a rusted, sheathed bayonet on the ground next to her.

Investigators determined Scott and McGee entered a residence through a window and began attacking the people inside. An argument ensued and McGee began to strike the 17-year-old, the report states.

While a man attempted to separate the women, Scott used the bayonet to strike the victim’s head. Police say when the two suspects realized a third person called 911, they fled in a Volvo but returned to the scene around the same time officers arrived.

McGee and the 17-year-old were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The teen’s injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma, the report states.

Scott and McGee were booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center. A judge set Scott’s bond at $50,000 and McGee’s bond at $75,000, which has since been posted, jail records state.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a club Wednesday...
Coroner IDs men killed in shooting outside North Charleston club
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing charges in connection to unlawful...
Charleston Co. school bus driver charged with unlawful conduct toward a child
Students and staff at Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary will be learning and working from home on...
High levels of CO2, medical emergencies prompt eLearning days at Whitesides Elem.
Isaiah Graham, 27, of North Charleston, died Wednesday from a gunshot wound he received...
Charleston Co. fire engineer identified in Nelson St. shooting
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department says a woman is facing multiple charges that include...
Report: Woman arrested in connection to stolen vehicle, police chase
A 2017 lawsuit alleged that the department used an expired taser weapon (X12) that failed to...
Settlement reached in 2015 deadly Berkeley Co. shooting
Rebecca Manning Davis, 69, was last seen leaving her West Ashley home around 9 a.m. Friday.
Police search for missing, endangered West Ashley woman
The Town of Mount Pleasant is looking to construct a mixed-use development along Faison Road...
Town continues talks for mixed-used development along Faison Road