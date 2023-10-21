The Citadel volleyball wins 21 in a row

SC Lottery
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. ­– An all-out team effort from The Citadel volleyball team leads to the 3-0 victory over Samford (25-21, 25-17, 25-18) in McAlister Field House on Friday night.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel (3), Samford (0)

Records: The Citadel (21-0, 9-0), Samford (9-12, 4-5)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Samford leads 23-6

Key Plays & Stats

Samford jumped to a 4-2 lead to start the first set of the match.

A kill from Mackenzie Martin, a service ace from Belle Hogan, and an attack error committed by Samford allowed The Citadel to take the 9-8 lead.

A 6-0 run sparked by a Kathleen Bula kill gave the Bulldogs the 17-13 advantage.

Samford pulled within three at 23-20, but kills from Bula and Hogan ended Samford’s chances in the first set.

The Citadel would dominate the second set of the match with a lead that would grow as much as six at 21-15.

Back-to-back kills from Maddy Cardenas and Gina DeLancey would end the set at 25-17.

The Citadel opened up the third set on a 4-0 scoring run.

The Bulldogs’ lead would grow to much as five with a kill from DeLancey to make it 7-2.

Kills from Bula and DeLancey would allow The Citadel to take a 19-12 lead late in the third set.

The chances were slim for Samford as The Citadel would score the last four points of the match, and the Bulldogs would win in three sets.

The Citadel posted 38 kills on 98 attempts for a .235 attack percentage against Samford.

This marks the first time in the program’s history that The Citadel swept Samford in the season series.

Five Bulldogs recorded at least six or more kills.

Kathleen Bula and Ali Ruffin were tied with a team-high eight kills.

Gina DeLancey, for her third straight match in a row, has hit over .400 as she posted six kills on 12 attempts for a .417 attack percentage.

Belle Hogan posted a match-high 27 assists and two service aces.

Jaelynn Elgert led both teams with 16 digs.

Up Next

The Bulldogs return to action tomorrow against Chattanooga at 4:00 p.m. in McAlister Field House.

