Coast Guard searching for missing boat off coast of Brunswick
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coast Guard is searching for a fishing boat 80 miles from the Brunswick shore.
Watchstanders say three people are onboard the boat that failed to return as scheduled on Wednesday,
The @USCG is searching for an overdue 31-foot fishing vessel, Friday, with 3 people aboard 80 miles offshore #Brunswick, Georgia.— USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) October 20, 2023
Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should call Sector #Charleston at 843-740-7050.
More details here: https://t.co/G2qswnGjlq pic.twitter.com/BefJ2GpjOp
Failed attempts to contact the boat prompted an air search.
The Coast Guard is asking anyone with any information to call 843-740-7050.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.