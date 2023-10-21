Coast Guard searching for missing boat off coast of Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coast Guard is searching for a fishing boat 80 miles from the Brunswick shore.

Watchstanders say three people are onboard the boat that failed to return as scheduled on Wednesday,

The @USCG is searching for an overdue 31-foot fishing vessel, Friday, with 3 people aboard 80 miles offshore #Brunswick, Georgia.



Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should call Sector #Charleston at 843-740-7050.



More details here: https://t.co/G2qswnGjlq pic.twitter.com/BefJ2GpjOp — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) October 20, 2023

Failed attempts to contact the boat prompted an air search.

The Coast Guard is asking anyone with any information to call 843-740-7050.

