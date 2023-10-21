SC Lottery
Coast Guard searching for missing boat off coast of Brunswick

By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coast Guard is searching for a fishing boat 80 miles from the Brunswick shore.

Watchstanders say three people are onboard the boat that failed to return as scheduled on Wednesday,

Failed attempts to contact the boat prompted an air search.

The Coast Guard is asking anyone with any information to call 843-740-7050.

