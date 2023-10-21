Gaston county man kills son & sets home on fire in suspected murder suicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police are investigating a suspected murder suicide involving a man and his children that happened early Saturday morning near Stanley.

Police said they were called to help out the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office around 2:13 a.m. at a home off the 220 block of Brentwood Lane. Officers at the time were trying to serve a domestic violence protection order and involuntary mental commitment to Russell William Blakney, according to the Gastonia Regional Response Team.

Both of Blakeny’s 11-year-old children were inside the home while the Regional Response Team was trying to serve the order. During that time, Gaston County Police obtained warrants against Blakney for false imprisonment, assault by pointing a gun, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police say at 3:37 A.M. - the house ignited into flames. Police say it appears Blakney intentionally set the home on fire.

Blakeny’s remains were found within the crime scene. Blakney’s 11-year old son died at the scene from injuries caused by his father.

First responders rescued Blakney’s daughter and she was brought to Winston Salem where she is being treated for injuries sustained in the fire. She’s in stable condition.

This is an on-going investigation.

Anyone with information should call the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320, or CrimeStoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

