Hurricane Tammy turns northwest toward Leeward Islands

Tammy, which strengthened into a hurricane Friday, has turned northwestward toward the Leeward Islands.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tammy, which strengthened into a hurricane Friday, has turned northwestward toward the Leeward Islands.

At 5 a.m. Saturday, the center of Hurricane Tammy was located near latitude 15.2 North, longitude 60.4 West. Tammy is now moving toward the northwest near 9 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through Saturday night. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast on Sunday, followed by a turn toward the north on Monday.

On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over portions of the Leeward Islands through early Sunday, and then move north of the northern Leeward Islands by Sunday afternoon.

Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph with higher gusts. Fluctuations in intensity are possible during the next few days, but Tammy is expected to remain a hurricane while it passes near or over the Leeward Islands.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 991 mb or 29.27 inches.

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Chris Holtzman says the storm is expected to remain at sea and will not pose a threat to the U.S.

