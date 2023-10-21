Internet outage affecting areas of Berkeley Co.

SC Lottery
Customers of Home Telecom residing in parts of Berkeley County have been without internet since Friday night due to a car accident.(Home Telecom)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Customers of Home Telecom residing in parts of Berkeley County have been without internet since Friday night due to a car accident.

The South Carolina communications company posted on its Facebook page that customers in the area of Old Highway 52, Pimlico, Spring Grove, Strawberry and Cypress Gardens Roads were affected by the outage. They said that their crews were working to repair the damaged equipment as quickly as possible.

Home Telecom could not provide an estimated time in which internet service would be restored.

