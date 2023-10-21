SC Lottery
NAACP meeting to feature residents’ attorney in Gadsden Green housing battle

Tenants of a Charleston low-income public housing complex filed a lawsuit against the Charleston Housing Authority.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Branch of the NAACP will have the attorney representing some residents at Gadsden Green Homes speaking at their meeting Thursday.

Attorney Vanisa Siler Brown is set to speak about the “uninhabitable” conditions at the low-income housing complex that has led to a lawsuit against its owner, the Charleston Housing Authority, during the NAACP’s regular meeting.

A release from the organization states that the public is invited to attend the meeting, which will be held in the Greater St. Luke AME Church Fellowship Hall located at 78 Gordon St. It will be on Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Siler Brown is working pro bono representing a group of residents who have sued for more thorough repairs and relocation for tenants.

