SC American Lung Association sees fundraising win in annual walk against cancer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Over 350 people from the Charleston area participated in the South Carolina American Lung Association’s “LUNG FORCE Run/Walk.”

Saturday’s annual walk marked the 10th anniversary of the LUNG FORCE initiative’s presence in Charleston.

Participants in this year’s event held at Folly Beach County Park raised over $117,000 to fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and disease, placing the organization well over their $100,000 goal.

“For the past 10 years, the Charleston community has rallied at our LUNG FORCE Run/Walk to make a difference in the lives of people facing lung disease and lung cancer,” Margaret Ann Youngs, development director of the Lung Association in South Carolina said. “This morning was filled with celebration and hope. Thank you to our participants, volunteers, sponsors and LUNG FORCE Heroes who came together today to raise awareness and critical funding to find a cure for lung cancer and save lives. Because when you can’t breathe, nothing else matters.”

A release from Victoria O’Neill, a representative for the American Lung Association in South Carolina, stated that more than 102,000 people in the Charleston area are suffering from lung disease and lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.

They estimate that more than 4,600 South Carolinians will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year and nearly 2,600 will die from the disease.

However, as funding and donation rates for research and screenings have continued to increase, so too has the rate of survival for lung cancer in the U.S., which has seen a 40% increase in the past decade.

Saturday’s proceeds will be funding efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease that will include research, education improvements and advocacy.

