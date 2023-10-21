SC Lottery
School resource officer injured after hit-and-run crash in Moncks Corner

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a school resource officer was struck while directing traffic Friday morning.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this story stated the officer died, however, the SRO only received minor injuries.

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a school resource officer was struck while directing traffic Friday morning.

A 2022 Ford utility vehicle was traveling south on Gaillard Road when the driver struck the resource officer in front of Whitesville Elementary School around 7:30 a.m., Trooper Nick Pye said.

The school resource officer, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Pye said.

The driver of the suspect vehicle did not stop at the scene of the crash but was later located at the registered owner’s address.

Authorities say the registered owner of the vehicle is Kathryn Dennis of Moncks Corner.

It’s unclear if Dennis was driving the vehicle at the time or if anyone is facing any charges.

Officials haven’t confirmed if the suspect is the same person who stars in the reality TV show “Southern Charm.”

This is a developing story.

