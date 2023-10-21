SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Warming up this weekend with sunshine!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be in control this weekend which means we will see sunshine and comfortable temperatures. It will be a pleasant afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. More sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We stay sunny and dry on Monday and Tuesday with high pressure overhead. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures approach 80 degrees later in the week with a few more clouds.

TROPICS: Hurricane Tammy turned northwestward to the east of Dominica this morning and will continue moving to the north this weekend. This system will remain well away from our area and poses no threat to the Lowcountry.

A broad area of low pressure over the far southwestern Caribbean Sea has a low chance (20%) of development over the next week.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 75. Low 55.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78. Low 51.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72. Low 50.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 74. Low 55.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77. Low 59.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79. Low 60.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured after being hit by a vehicle...
School resource officer injured after hit-and-run crash in Moncks Corner
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Sophia and Matteo Van Dam have been missing since June, authorities say. Her mother says she...
Investigators ask for help in finding missing SC mother, son
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a club Wednesday...
Coroner IDs men killed in shooting outside North Charleston club
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is facing charges in connection to unlawful...
Charleston Co. school bus driver charged with unlawful conduct toward a child

Latest News

VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh takes a look at the end of this week's forecast!
SYNCBAK: Your weekend forecast - clipped version
Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine says showers are possible in the Friday forecast!
VIDEO: Your Friday forecast
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Friday afternoon showers and storms on the way!