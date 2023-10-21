Warming up this weekend with sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be in control this weekend which means we will see sunshine and comfortable temperatures. It will be a pleasant afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. More sunshine is expected on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We stay sunny and dry on Monday and Tuesday with high pressure overhead. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures approach 80 degrees later in the week with a few more clouds.

TROPICS: Hurricane Tammy turned northwestward to the east of Dominica this morning and will continue moving to the north this weekend. This system will remain well away from our area and poses no threat to the Lowcountry.

A broad area of low pressure over the far southwestern Caribbean Sea has a low chance (20%) of development over the next week.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 75. Low 55.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78. Low 51.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72. Low 50.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 74. Low 55.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 77. Low 59.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79. Low 60.

