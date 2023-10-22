Charleston Co. School Board members to seek update on investigation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four members of the Charleston County School Board have requested an update on an investigation into the district’s superintendent at Monday’s meeting.

The school board members, Darlene Dunmeyer-Roberson, Dr. Carol Tempel, Courtney Waters and Daron Lee Calhoun II, are requesting the update into the investigation of Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien, whom the board placed on paid administrative leave on Sept. 25 in a 5-4 vote.

The four board members requesting the update were the same four who voted against placing Gallien on leave and later called a news conference to urge the board to reverse the decision. They also questioned the full board’s decision not to hire Michelle Simmons as the district’s chief administrative officer and remove six members of the district’s Health Advisory Committee.

“Now that the investigation is inexplicably entering its 4th week with alarmingly little progress, the voices of our constituents have reached a fever pitch, as they express their deep concerns and demand answers,” the agenda states.

The board is also expected to discuss recent footage of a board member’s alleged comments that “caused controversy in the community in fear among impacted student groups.”

Both topics of discussion are expected to take place in executive session.

Board Chair Pam McKinney issued a warning Friday that continued disruptions of school board meetings would not be tolerated and that the board would take steps to make sure such disruptions would stop.

“I acknowledge that the dialogue and loud voices are a result of community frustration,” McKinney said, but added that recent meetings have seen “a significant amount of dialogue and loud voices from audience members” that make having “productive discussions” difficult.

McKinney said a notice will be posted at Monday’s meeting:

Any person in attendance at a meeting of the CCSD Board of Trustees shall conduct himself/herself in a manner appropriate to the decorum of the meeting and shall not use profane, abusive, or obscene language or otherwise engage in disorderly conduct. Any person who makes such remarks or otherwise engages in disorderly conduct which disrupts, disturbs, or otherwise impedes the orderly conduct of a Board meeting shall, at the discretion of the presiding officer, be barred from further attendance during the meeting and may be removed from the building or premises.

“The Board must be able to complete the business before it, so we have to balance the desire of the community to provide feedback with our need to fulfill the responsibilities entrusted to us,” she said.

She said she encouraged the public to provide feedback either by submitting written public comments ahead of their regular meetings, providing in-person public comments during regular meetings or emailing trustees at any time via email addresses available at the district’s website.

But she also warned that “continued crowd-level disruptions” at board meetings that interfere with the board’s ability to conduct meetings could result in a recess being called until order is restored or that the board reconvenes in “a separate location” and then live-streams the meeting into the board room for public viewing.

Monday’s school board meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at the district’s headquarters at 75 Calhoun Street.

