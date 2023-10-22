SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

The Citadel volleyball beat Chattanooga for 22nd straight win

The Citadel volleyball team won their 22nd match in a row beating Chattanooga in 5 sets on...
The Citadel volleyball team won their 22nd match in a row beating Chattanooga in 5 sets on Saturday(The Citadel Athletics)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Maddy Cardenas, Gina DeLancey, Mackenzie Martin, and Ali Ruffin all posted double-digit kills in the five-set victory over Chattanooga (25-19, 22-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-12) on Saturday afternoon in McAlister Field House.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel (3), Chattanooga (2)

Records: The Citadel (22-0, 10-0), Chattanooga (16-9, 4-6)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Chattanooga leads 23-8

Key Plays & Stats

The Citadel captured the first set from the Mocs at 25-19 with kills from Gina DeLancey and Mackenzie Martin and an attack error committed by Chattanooga.

Chattanooga fought back relentlessly in sets three and four, beating the Bulldogs 25-22 and 25-19.

The Citadel did not back down in the fourth set as they showed a dominant performance, ending the fourth set on a 5-1 scoring run sparked by a DeLancey kill to give the Bulldogs the 25-16 set win.

The Citadel started the fifth set on fire with a 5-0 scoring run sparked by an Ali Ruffin kill to make it 7-2. Kathleen Bula and Maddy Cardenas contributed kills to the scoring run.

Chattanooga refused to give up, scoring four straight points to tie the game 11-11 in the fifth set.

The Bulldogs would end the Mocs’ chances as Ruffin and Cardenas recorded the block to complete the set and the match at 15-12.

Maddy Cardenas (12), Gina DeLancey (16), Mackenzie Martin (12), and Ali Ruffin (23) recorded double-digit kills against Chattanooga.

DeLancey recorded a career-high 16 kills on a .609 attack percentage.

Ruffin posted her 15th double-double of the season, recording 23 kills and 21 digs.

Belle Hogan posted a solid performance for The Citadel: seven kills, 57 assists, and 14 digs.

Jaelynn Elgert anchored the defense for the Bulldogs as she led the team in digs with 25.

This win marks the second time since the 2020-21 season that the Bulldogs have defeated the Mocs twice during the season.

Up Next

The Citadel hits the road to face the Mercer Bears on Oct. 27 at 6:00 p.m. and then the Western Carolina Catamounts on Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured after being hit by a vehicle...
School resource officer injured after hit-and-run crash in Moncks Corner
The woman posted about the date at Fontaine’s Oyster House on TikTok, saying the man asked her...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
The Charleston Police Department says the missing 69-year-old woman who was reported missing...
Police search for missing West Ashley woman ends
Mikalah Renita Scott, 24, and Terrene Niasia McGee, 24, are charged with first-degree assault...
Women arrested after attacking 17-year-old with bayonet, police say

Latest News

An all-out team effort from The Citadel volleyball team leads to the 3-0 victory over Samford...
The Citadel volleyball wins 21 in a row
Football
Lowcountry high school football scores (Week 9)
Kevin Bilodeau and Summer Huechtker takes a look at Friday night's high school football...
VIDEO: Friday Night Lights Week 9 - Part 1
Kevin Bilodeau and Summer Huechtker take a look at Friday night's high school football...
VIDEO: Friday Night Lights Week 9 - Part 2