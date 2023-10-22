The Citadel volleyball beat Chattanooga for 22nd straight win

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Maddy Cardenas, Gina DeLancey, Mackenzie Martin, and Ali Ruffin all posted double-digit kills in the five-set victory over Chattanooga (25-19, 22-25, 19-25, 25-16, 15-12) on Saturday afternoon in McAlister Field House.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel (3), Chattanooga (2)

Records: The Citadel (22-0, 10-0), Chattanooga (16-9, 4-6)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: Chattanooga leads 23-8

Key Plays & Stats

The Citadel captured the first set from the Mocs at 25-19 with kills from Gina DeLancey and Mackenzie Martin and an attack error committed by Chattanooga.

Chattanooga fought back relentlessly in sets three and four, beating the Bulldogs 25-22 and 25-19.

The Citadel did not back down in the fourth set as they showed a dominant performance, ending the fourth set on a 5-1 scoring run sparked by a DeLancey kill to give the Bulldogs the 25-16 set win.

The Citadel started the fifth set on fire with a 5-0 scoring run sparked by an Ali Ruffin kill to make it 7-2. Kathleen Bula and Maddy Cardenas contributed kills to the scoring run.

Chattanooga refused to give up, scoring four straight points to tie the game 11-11 in the fifth set.

The Bulldogs would end the Mocs’ chances as Ruffin and Cardenas recorded the block to complete the set and the match at 15-12.

Maddy Cardenas (12), Gina DeLancey (16), Mackenzie Martin (12), and Ali Ruffin (23) recorded double-digit kills against Chattanooga.

DeLancey recorded a career-high 16 kills on a .609 attack percentage.

Ruffin posted her 15th double-double of the season, recording 23 kills and 21 digs.

Belle Hogan posted a solid performance for The Citadel: seven kills, 57 assists, and 14 digs.

Jaelynn Elgert anchored the defense for the Bulldogs as she led the team in digs with 25.

This win marks the second time since the 2020-21 season that the Bulldogs have defeated the Mocs twice during the season.

Up Next

The Citadel hits the road to face the Mercer Bears on Oct. 27 at 6:00 p.m. and then the Western Carolina Catamounts on Oct. 28 at 7:00 p.m.

