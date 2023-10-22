Early voting opens Monday across South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina voters have the chance to cast their ballots ahead of election day starting Monday.

Voters will decide their local municipal races.

Early voting opens statewide on Monday for two weeks. Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Monday through Friday and again from Oct. 30 through Nov. 3.

Voters in state Senate District 42 will also select their next senator, replacing Democrat Marlon Kimpson, who vacated his seat to join the Biden administration. Democrat and State Rep. Deon Tedder is running against Republican nominee Rosa Kay.

Voters in the city of Charleston will select a mayor from among six candidates, including incumbent John Tecklenburg, who is seeking his third term. Former State Rep. William Cogswell, Mika Gadsden, Attorney Deborah Gammons, former aide to U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn Clay Middleton; and Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid are running to unseat him.

Voters in North Charleston will decide who will succeed Keith Summey as the city’s next mayor. Ten candidates are vying for the role: former North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, Russell Coletti Councilwoman Rhonda Jerome, Curtis Merriweather Jr., retired Summary Court Judge Stephanie Galloway Pasley, former Councilman Todd Olds, Charleston County Councilman Teddy Pryor, John Singletary, the Rev. Dr. Samuel Watley, and nonprofit founder Jesse Williams. North Charleston voters will also fill seats on North Charleston City Council. Thirty-four candidates are running and only two of the 10 seats are unopposed.

Early voting locations released

The following early voting locations will be open in the Tri-County area:

Charleston County

Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections: 4340 Corporate Rd., North Charleston

Charleston County Library downtown branch: 68 Calhoun St., Charleston

Seacoast Mount Pleasant: 750 Long Point Rd., Mount Pleasant

Seacoast West Ashley: 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Dorchester County

Christ Community Lutheran Church: 8315 Dorchester Road, North Charleston

Rollins Edwards Community Center: 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville

St. George Civic Center: 303 Ridge St., St. George

Trident Technical College - Dorchester Campus: 10055 Dorchester Rd., Summerville

Wescott Park: 9006 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston

Berkeley County

Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner

Daniel Island Library: 2301 Daniel Island Dr., Daniel Island

Visit SCVotes.gov to find early voting locations for your county.

Those who cannot vote in person for the upcoming election have until Friday to request a mail-in ballot and would then have until 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 to return it.

Election Day is Nov. 7. Polls will be open that day at the regular polling locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

