Former Gamecock writes book set to release next year

Former Gamecock and Las Vegas Aces Power Forward A’ja Wilson is adding another title to her name.
Former Gamecock and Las Vegas Aces Power Forward A'ja Wilson is adding another title to her name.(Source: WIS)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock and Las Vegas Aces Power Forward A’ja Wilson is adding another title to her name.

Wilson has written a book titled “Dear Black Girls: How to Be True to You”.

The WNBA player took to her Twitter/X account to announce the book in a post.

It is expected to be released on Feb. 6, 2024.

