Franklin has 127 yards, touchdown as UT Martin beats Charleston Southern 17-0

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Franklin ran for 127 yards and a touchdown and UT Martin beat Charleston Southern 17-0 on Saturday.

In addition to getting a homecoming win, the Skyhawks (6-1, 3-0 Big South-Ohio Valley) won their school best eighth-straight conference game as well as their 14th in 15 league outings.

A 26-yard field goal by Aidan Laros in the closing seconds was the only scoring in a first half that had a combined eight punts and 235 total yards and a missed Charleston Southern field goal on its opening drive.

There were five punts in the third quarter before Franklin’s 4-yard run with 11:18 to play capped a 12-play, 90-yard drive. Cavontay Key then returned an interception — the only turnover of the game — to midfield, leading to the clinching score. The Skyhawks ran off almost six minutes before Kinkead Dent hit DJ Nelson for a 9-yard touchdown with 2:11 to play.

Dent was 13 of 29 for 145 yards with the Skyhawks finishing with 367 total yards.

Zolten Osborne was 12 of 29 for 187 yards for the Buccaneers (3-4, 1-1), who finished with 259 yards.

It was the first shutout for UT Martin since 2017.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.