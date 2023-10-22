Police: Adult, minor dead after being hit by vehicle in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - An adult and a minor are both dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday evening in the Pee Dee.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the wreck at around 7:45 p.m. in front of the Pilot Travel Center on West Lucas Street after reports three people in total were hit.

First responders at the scene began rendering aid to an adult and two minors. Police said the adult and one of the minors were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other minor was taken to a hospital, where they were reported to be in critical condition.

Police said the driver was not impaired and was not cited following an initial investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.