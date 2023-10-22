SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police: Adult, minor dead after being hit by vehicle in Florence

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - An adult and a minor are both dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday evening in the Pee Dee.

The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the wreck at around 7:45 p.m. in front of the Pilot Travel Center on West Lucas Street after reports three people in total were hit.

First responders at the scene began rendering aid to an adult and two minors. Police said the adult and one of the minors were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other minor was taken to a hospital, where they were reported to be in critical condition.

Police said the driver was not impaired and was not cited following an initial investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was injured after being hit by a vehicle...
School resource officer injured after hit-and-run crash in Moncks Corner
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A death investigation is underway after 5-year-old twins were found dead soon after their...
Deputies find 5-year-old twins dead after recovering body of mother who had jumped from bridge
Football
Lowcountry high school football scores (Week 9)
Mikalah Renita Scott, 24, and Terrene Niasia McGee, 24, are charged with first-degree assault...
Women arrested after attacking 17-year-old with bayonet, police say

Latest News

South Carolina voters have the chance to cast their ballots ahead of election day starting...
Early voting opens Monday across South Carolina
Four members of the Charleston County School Board have requested an update on an investigation...
Charleston Co. School Board members to seek update on investigation
Sophia Van Dam, 20, and her son, Matteo, 2; have not been heard from since June 24, according...
Family marks missing woman’s 21st birthday as search for her, son continues
Hurricane Tammy is expected to reach Category 2 strength Sunday.
Hurricane Tammy could reach Cat. 2 strength