Presidential candidate Chris Christie holds town hall in Charleston

By Emily Johnson
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie visited the Lowcountry on Saturday night.

He held a town hall at Tradesman Brewing Company in Charleston bringing together locals with questions for the candidate.

Christie started off his town hall by addressing the current conflict between Israel and Palestine and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“Everything we see going on right now is connected; what’s going on in Ukraine, what’s now going on in Israel, what we see going on in the South China Sea, all that stuff is connected,” Christie says. “It happens when America starts to pull back from leading the world.”

After addressing ongoing global conflicts, he went on to what Americans should look for in the next President of the United States.

“We have to make a decision right now about what kind of country we want to be; that’s why character is the single most important issue in this race,” Christie adds.

Shortly after opening remarks, Christie took questions from the audience.

Those questions varied from how he would handle the nation’s debt, immigration laws and gun rights, to how to keep children safer in schools.

“How are they going to be safe every day when I drive away from them?” an audience member asked.

“I think the first thing is that it shouldn’t be easier to get into a school than it is to an office building,” Christie replied.

Almost an hour after answering dozens of questions, Christie wrapped up by stressing the significance of South Carolina’s impact in the election next year.

“You are the Presidential wine tasters of America,” he says. “You are the ones who get to decide in the main who we get to pick next fall.”

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM OF THE TOWN HALL BELOW

