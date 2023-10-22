SC Lottery
South Carolina State rushes past Delaware State 35-7

South Carolina State Football
South Carolina State Football(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Jawarn Howell rushed for 119 yards and three touchdowns, Tyler J. Smith added 122 yards and a touchdown, and South Carolina State rushed past Delaware State 35-7 on Saturday in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

South Carolina State outgained Delaware State 358 to 12 on the ground. Josh Shaw added 94 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Bulldogs.

Howell, the MEAC rookie of the week, had scoring runs of 1, 8 and 34 yards in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead at the break. Smith capped the scoring midway through the fourth with a 40-yard run.

Justin Smith-Brown caught eight passes for 120 yards for South Carolina State (3-4, 1-0). Corey Fields Jr. completed 14 of 21 passes for 165 yards and was intercepted once.

Aaron Angelos threw for 140 yards and one touchdown for Delaware State (1-6, 0-1).

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

