U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing fishing boat, 3 crew members

The U.S. Coast Guard has released the names of three crew members reported missing along with a fishing boat off the Georgia coast.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston is asking the public to be on the lookout for a fishing boat reported overdue off the coast of Brunswick, Georgia.

U.S. Coast Guard watchstanders are also searching the three crew members, whom they identified as Dalton Conway, Caleb Wilkinson and Tyler Barlow.

Watchstanders received a report Friday from the owner of the fishing vessel Carol Ann stating he hired a crew of three who did not return on Wednesday as scheduled, the agency reported. The boat’s owner told Coast Guard officials the crew extends fishing trips to maximize their catch but was growing concerned because the last communication with the crew had been six days ago.

A good Samaritan reported seeing a boat on Wednesday matching the Carol Ann’s description, but Sector Charleston watchstanders have not been able to contact the crew by marine radio.

Crews from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Elizabeth City, and Savannah; Coast Guard Station Brunswick, the Coast Guard Cutter Ibis and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are involved in the search.

Anyone who sees the boat or has information is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 843-740-7050.

