Warming up over the next few days with little rain in sight

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will remain in control to close out the weekend which means we will keep the dry weather and comfortable temperatures. It will be partly cloudy today and comfortable with highs near 80 degrees. We stay sunny and dry on Monday and Tuesday with high pressure overhead. With a dry front moving in Sunday, highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures approach 80 degrees later in the week with a few more clouds.

TROPICS: Hurricane Tammy made landfall in Barbuda Saturday night, and is expected to slowly strengthen as it pulls northward away from the Lesser Antilles today. This system will remain well to our east and does not pose a threat to the Lowcountry. A broad area of low pressure over the far southwestern Caribbean Sea has a low chance (20%) of development over the next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80. Low 50.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72. Low 49.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74. Low 54.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 78. Low 61.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 79. Low 60.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 80, Low 61.

VIDEO: Your Friday afternoon forecast