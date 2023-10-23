Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Organizations work to break cycles for victims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - “Speak Up South Carolina” is the motto being used in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month with the goal of breaking what experts are calling a vicious cycle for victims in the state and the Lowcountry.

Recent data sheds light on a widespread epidemic that has lasted decades, according to the South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

“SC ranked in the top 10 for 23 of 25 years,” SCCADVASA Executive Director Sara Barber says. “Even in two years we didn’t rank top 10, we were still national average.”

Only 30,000 cases are reported to law enforcement every year. This makes up 45% of the total, what Barber calls a traumatic undercount.

“Physical violence is not a constant, it’s a cycle,” Barber adds.

Experts say the numbers are alarming closer to home.

“We get about 1000 to 1300 crisis calls each year,” My Sister’s House CEO Tosha Connors says.

My Sister’s House is a nonprofit serving Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties for over forty years.

The nonprofit offers a multitude of free full-service opportunities for those experiencing domestic violence, including a crisis hotline, clinical therapy, private shelter and safe haven housing, court advocacy, case management and more.

Connors says being on the other end of the line when someone is imperative, but an ongoing shortage for nonprofits can be discouraging to both parties.

“You keep hearing no from a lot of different organizations. I’ve called this place, that place. They don’t have any more money, the resources, they can’t help me,” Connors says. “It is incredibly frustrating.”

Connors was in the nonprofit business for years but became a part of the nonprofit due to a personal connection.

“When you deeply believe in something and when you do have a personal connection. I have several family and friends who have been through the situation.”

There is no specific identity defining who is most impacted by domestic violence; Experts coin the phrase “everyone knows someone.”

A recent survey done by My Sister’s House shows that 58% of adults in the Lowcountry have experienced domestic violence personally. 86% know someone who has.

92% of locals also say they would like to recommend services to someone who needs them, but 57% do not know of any in the surrounding area.

“‘We didn’t know you existed,’” Connors says. “This is something that is happening all around us. We need people who are willing to speak up to speak out.”

With Domestic Violence Awareness Month inching close, Connors says it is more important than ever to advocate for yourself, a loved one or a stranger.

“It’s easy for people to look the other way, right? It’s such an uncomfortable topic.”

Domestic violence situations not only affect the victim directly but can create “collateral victims” too, in the form of children, law enforcement, employers, coworkers and friends.

Statistics from My Sister’s House say that 53% of community members surveyed have witnessed domestic violence in their childhoods.

“Growing up in a violent home does not mean you will be a victim or perpetrator of domestic violence in relationships but it does increase the risk,” Barber says.

Connors says it is often the stories of families and young children that stick.

“Hearing stories from children, feeling like they somehow hit the life jackpot,” Connors says. “They told me they felt they were on vacation. It was really hard to hear what we were providing was so much better than what they came from.”

She adds education and prevention are the keys to changing the tide of domestic violence in South Carolina.

“Nobody should think this is the best, what they deserve. We are happy to provide resources, but we know our clients deserve more than that.”

Coalitions and organizations have introduced awareness programs and held special events throughout October to encourage advocacy for the community.

For those who want to contribute to the cause but have missed these opportunities, you are encouraged to look into donation, volunteer work, education and prevention opportunities.

“Whoever you are in society, there is something you can do to build a safer South Carolina,” Barber says.

