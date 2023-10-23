SC Lottery
Dry week with temperatures warming through the week!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A sprawling ridge of high pressure will keep the Southeastern US dry with warming temperatures as we go through the week ahead. A weak cold front slid through the area on Sunday ushering in cooler temperatures to start the new work and school week. We expect lots of sunshine today with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Clear skies will lead to a chilly night tonight with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s inland, 50s along the coast. Temperatures will start a warming trend beginning tomorrow afternoon with highs in the mid 70s, highs will be near 80 degrees by Wednesday. No rain is expected for the next 7 days!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 76.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 79.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 80.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 81.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 82.

