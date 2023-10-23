SC Lottery
Early voting opens Monday morning in South Carolina

By Destiny Kennedy and Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Those living in Charleston County will vote for various municipal elections and the South Carolina Senate District 42.

Officials say Early voting gives voters more options, time, and power to make their voices heard.

Early voting opens Monday and runs through Nov. 3.

You can vote from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. each day except for Saturday and Sunday.

Charleston County residents will vote for various municipal elections such as mayors and councilors and for the South Carolina Senate District 42.

It’s important to note that to vote in the municipal election you must reside in the county for 30 days prior to the election.

Now, to ensure the security and integrity of the early voting process at the end of each voting day the ballots will be brought to the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections headquarters in a secured room under surveillance.

If you haven’t participated in early voting before it will mimic election day.

Voters will be asked to show a current and valid photo ID.

Eligible IDs include:

  • SC Driver’s License
  • SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card
  • SC Voter Registration Card with Photo
  • Federal Military ID
  • US Passport

Isaac Cramer is the Executive Director of the Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections and is encouraging everyone eligible to vote to participate in early voting.

“Municipal elections matter,” Cramer said. “They’re the issues that affect our day-to-day life, so we see a lower turnout in those elections, so my encouragement is every vote does matter. Every vote that you think, you know, oh I’m just one person it doesn’t matter well we have a lot of elections that are determined by a hand full of votes.”

The following early voting locations will be open in the Tri-County area:

Charleston County

  • Charleston County Board of Voter Registration and Elections: 4340 Corporate Rd., North Charleston
  • Charleston County Library downtown branch: 68 Calhoun St., Charleston
  • Seacoast Mount Pleasant: 750 Long Point Rd., Mount Pleasant
  • Seacoast West Ashley: 2049 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Dorchester County

  • Christ Community Lutheran Church: 8315 Dorchester Road, North Charleston
  • Rollins Edwards Community Center: 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville
  • St. George Civic Center: 303 Ridge St., St. George
  • Trident Technical College - Dorchester Campus: 10055 Dorchester Rd., Summerville
  • Wescott Park: 9006 Dorchester Rd., North Charleston

Berkeley County

  • Berkeley County Voter Registration & Elections Office: 1003 N. Highway 52, Moncks Corner
  • Daniel Island Library: 2301 Daniel Island Dr., Daniel Island

Visit SCVotes.gov to find early voting locations for your county.

Those who cannot vote in person for the upcoming election have until Friday to request a mail-in ballot and would then have until 7 p.m. on Nov. 7 to return it.

Those who would prefer to vote on Election Day can do so at their precinct on Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

