North Charleston Police investigating Saturday homicide

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man...
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man Saturday.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 22-year-old man Saturday.

Officers responded to the Medical University of South Carolina just before 6 p.m. Saturday for a shooting victim.

The man died at the hospital, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

A police report states the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. near the I-26 eastbound ramp and Cosgrove Avenue.

Officers secured the vehicle that brought the victim to the hospital.

Witnesses were taken to city hall for questions, the report states.

Jacobs said the incident is being treated as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

