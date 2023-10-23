Ousted health advisory committee members file suit to be reinstated

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Six ousted health advisory committee members have formally filed a lawsuit against five Charleston County School Board of Trustees members, the board itself and the district following their expeditious removal last month.

The filing names Pamela McKinney, Charlotte Bailey, Keith Grybowski, Ed Kelley and Leah Whatley, the board members who voted in favor of the change during the Sept. 25 meeting.

The committee members argue that the board “refuse[s] to follow the law of South Carolina, their own bylaws and regulations for the conducting of their business to the detriment of Plaintiffs and others.”

During the September meeting, policy liaison Ed Kelley proposed a slate of five new health advisory committee members, as well as six others replacing current members whose terms had not yet expired.

The lawsuit claims that these names had not been published on BoardDocs, violating the state’s Freedom of Information Act. It also points to an Oct. 9 letter from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office stating quote “[b]ased upon our prior opinions, and the decision of our courts, we believe a court would likely conclude that FOIA’s requirements for convening in executive session were not met.”

Four other board members have requested to rescind the decision to remove these members on the basis of FOIA violation as well at Monday’s meeting.

Committee members have called for the court to reinstate them amid their legal challenge, order the board to be in immediate compliance with the law and appoint a liaison to ensure continued compliance of the law.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Board member Keith Grybowski indicated that he had not yet read the lawsuit and four others did not respond to a request for comment.

District spokesperson Andrew Pruitt stated that the district is currently reviewing the lawsuit and will provide a response “at a later time if appropriate.”

