Report: Porter-Gaud alum Aaron Nesmith signs extension with Pacers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Porter-Gaud alum Aaron Nesmith has agreed to a 3-year extension with the Indiana Pacers worth $33 million dollars ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday morning.

The Lowcountry native is entering his 4th year in the NBA after being a 1st round pick out of Vanderbilt by the Boston Celtics in 2020.

The Celtics traded Nesmith to the Pacers before last season and he started 60 games for Indiana in the 2022-23 season averaging over 10 points and almost 4 rebounds per game.

Nesmith helped lead Porter-Gaud to 3 straight SCISA 3-A state titles during his time with the Cyclones.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.