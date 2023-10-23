SC Lottery
Report: Porter-Gaud alum Aaron Nesmith signs extension with Pacers

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith, left, shoots as Houston Rockets center Jock Landale (2) defends during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)(Eric Christian Smith | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Porter-Gaud alum Aaron Nesmith has agreed to a 3-year extension with the Indiana Pacers worth $33 million dollars ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday morning.

The Lowcountry native is entering his 4th year in the NBA after being a 1st round pick out of Vanderbilt by the Boston Celtics in 2020.

The Celtics traded Nesmith to the Pacers before last season and he started 60 games for Indiana in the 2022-23 season averaging over 10 points and almost 4 rebounds per game.

Nesmith helped lead Porter-Gaud to 3 straight SCISA 3-A state titles during his time with the Cyclones.

