SLED charges former Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy after 2022 incident

By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are charging a former Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy after an incident in 2022.

Randal Morris Timmons, 61, is charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich.

Randal Morris Timmons, 61, is charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

Timmons was conducting a traffic stop for failure to stop for blue lights on Jan. 18, 2022, an arrest warrant states.

The suspect refused to get on the ground, and Timmons used his department-issued Taser. The suspect fell to the ground and Timmons kicked the suspect in the back of the head twice, the warrant states.

After Timmons placed handcuffs on the suspect, he pulled him up from the ground by his hair.

Timmons was booked at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.

