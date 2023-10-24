‘We have work to do’: Community reacts to Colleton Co. Schools state report card

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - With English, math and science scores all sitting below state level by at least 20% or more, some folks in Colleton County say their school district needs to see improvement.

These statistics come from the 2022-2023 South Carolina School Report Card.

“We have work to do,” community member Hiram Davis said. “We have a lot of work to do.”

Some places to note when looking across the report card are student absent rates, which went up by nearly 6%, and the percentage of teacher vacancies for more than 9 weeks increased by nearly 19% in comparison to last school year.

Davis says he’s talked with some high schoolers about why this may be.

“They feel that a lot of the stuff that’s being pushed out to them is overwhelming,” Davis said. “...Students are burned out and the teachers are burned out. And I’ve also spoken with a number of teachers that have said the same thing because these curriculums are just overwhelming.”

Additionally, the percentage of students from last year’s graduating class who are currently enrolled in a 2- or 4-year college or university decreased by roughly 2%.

About 82% of teachers returned to school two years ago, but only about 75% returned this past school year.

Across the entire report card, the only rates that are above the state average are teacher and student participation rates, which both exceed 90%.

“Education is where it starts,” Davis said. “I wouldn’t want to educate my child in a district that has that kind of report card unless I’m from here. But to come from some other place? I wouldn’t do it either.”

Regarding teacher salaries, the average has increased by roughly $3,000. However, Davis says it’s still not comparable to what neighboring districts offer.

“When you have a district, such as ours, our funds are a little bit different than a lot of the larger districts,” Davis said. “We’re not competitive... If could drive 25-30 minutes and make an additional $25,000 to $35,000, clear money, I would probably do it.”

Davis says he thinks it’s going to take another five, maybe even six years to see a drastic improvement in overall scores.

“I think we need to sit down as a group,” Davis said. “As a community. With these administrators, with the superintendent, with the curriculum coordinators and figure out where the issue is. And we need to include some students in that because, ultimately, they’re the ones that have to take this test.”

Colleton County Superintendent Jessica Williams responded to the report card data saying:

“Colleton County School District has analyzed the district and school report cards recently released. There have been areas within our report cards where growth can be identified, however, there are areas where regression can also be noted. When we analyze the data earned for student achievement in both English Language Arts and Mathematics for the 2022-2023 and 2021-2022 school year, students in grades three and seven had higher percentages of students scoring meeting and exceeding expectations than their peers across the statewide. While we acknowledge this growth, we also understand the fact our students did not meet the state average for students scoring meeting and exceeding. The lack of progress in mathematics is indicated in the data analysis, thus identifying a critical focus for the 2023-2024 school year. Our students enrolled in End-of-Course gateway courses struggled to earn the C or better on the End-of-Course Examination. Algebra 1 exhibited growth from the previous year. While looking at the students scoring D or better on the End-of-Course Examination, Algebra 1 and US History exhibited positive growth.

“When looking at the October 2023 report card for the high school, some of the indicators are based on the graduating cohort of students. For this report card, this cohort of students was the 2019-2020 school year. The COVID pandemic closed our schools in Spring 2020. The following school year, many of our students chose to attend school virtually. Many of our students struggled coming back into the school setting. We saw an increase in absenteeism and social emotional issues. Additionally, we saw an increase of students who sought employment or other career opportunities such as the military instead of going to a two- or four- year college or technical college. While we had fewer students going to college, we had an increase in the percent of students eligible for the LIFE scholarship and the Palmetto Fellows Scholarship.

“The district will be supporting schools in their work over the 2023-2024 school year to ensure progress on student achievement. It will be a collaborative effort that will call on all stakeholders to support these turnaround efforts.”

