2 teens injured in Colleton County ATV accident

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two teenagers were injured Saturday after the four-wheeler they were driving overturned and rolled on top of them.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to Adams Road in Cottageville around 6 p.m. Saturday where a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old were thrown from a four-wheeler after it hit a driveway culvert.

Firefighters said the four-wheeler then rolled on top of the teenagers.

Bystanders lifted the four-wheeler while first responders rescued the teenagers.

They were taken to an area trauma center for their injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

