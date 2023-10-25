SC Lottery
20-year-old man charged with criminal sexual conduct on SC State campus

State officials have made an arrest in connection to two sexual assaults on South Carolina State University’s campus last week.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - State officials have made an arrest in connection to two sexual assaults on South Carolina State University’s campus last week.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina State University Police joined together in the investigation.

Davon Latrell Johnson, 20, of Bowman, is being charged by SLED with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to an Oct. 18 incident. South Carolina State University Police are also charging him with third-degree criminal sexual conduct from an Oct. 15 incident.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted SLED with arresting Johnson on Wednesday, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

Johnson was booked at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the First Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Officials say his bond was denied in Orangeburg County Magistrate Court.

