After 12 years, no arrests made in Charleston Co. 5-year-old’s death

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The gunman who killed a 12-year-old West Ashley girl remains at large 12 years after the crime.

Allison Griffor died after being struck in the head by a pellet from a shotgun blast.

Griffor’s father told deputies that someone knocked on the door of the family’s Pierpont Avenue home at approximately 1 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2011. Before he could answer the door, someone fired a shotgun through the front door. A pellet from the blast went through a wall and struck Griffor as she slept in her bed, deputies said.

She was taken to MUSC where she died two days later.

Allison Griffor died days after being struck in the head by a pellet from a shotgun blast at her home in West Ashley. A dozen years later, deputies still have not arrested the gunman in the shooting.

The Griffor family issued a public statement about their daughter after her death which read, in part:

Allison was an amazing person with a silly, fun, bubbly, loving life all around her with a passion that seems to be unrivaled by any that we have ever experienced. She was a fierce friend. Whenever her friends fell down she would rush to their aid to make sure they were okay.

She was a leader, an artist. She would sit for periods of time and color with a seriousness of a doctor in surgery. She was an awesome sister to her two brothers and always did everything with them.

She would ride Lucas’ tricycle around the house playing tag with Aidan and Lucas. I will forever see her corky poses and smiles in my mind’s eye. Every time I came home from work each day, I am always greeted with her huge smile and yelling,’Daddy’s home,’ with excitement and she’s quickly followed by the boys.

She would give these hugs that you felt in your soul, just encompassing you in her full love.

We will always remember Allison for the beautiful person that she is. She has went to be with the Lord. But she will forever be the biggest part of all of us.

We are grateful for the five short years the Lord has blessed with us. We look forward to being greeted with a hug when we are finally reunited.

Investigators say they have found persons of interest but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in the killing is asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

