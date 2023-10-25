Coroner IDs driver thrown from vehicle in deadly I-526 crash
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the driver who died after being ejected from a vehicle following a crash on I-526.
Kevin Mahorney, 37, died after being ejected from a vehicle, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.
The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. when a Toyota Land Cruiser traveling west on I-526 near Clements Ferry Road hit a concrete barrier, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.
Gibson said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.
Charleston Police is asking anyone who may have information about the crash to contact their traffic unit at 843-965-4084.
