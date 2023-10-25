Coroner IDs driver thrown from vehicle in deadly I-526 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the driver who died after being ejected from a vehicle following a crash on I-526.

Kevin Mahorney, 37, died after being ejected from a vehicle, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. when a Toyota Land Cruiser traveling west on I-526 near Clements Ferry Road hit a concrete barrier, Sgt. Anthony Gibson said.

Gibson said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

Charleston Police is asking anyone who may have information about the crash to contact their traffic unit at 843-965-4084.

Two westbound lanes of I-526 on the Don Holt Bridge were blocked Tuesday morning by a crash involving a fatality, Charleston Police say.

