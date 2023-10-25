Critical shortage comeback: Berkeley County EMS reports under 5% vacancy rate

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After reaching critical labor shortages in 2022, Berkeley County Emergency Medical Services reports its vacancy rate is currently beneath 5%, the lowest in the Tri-County area.

Jordan Neumayer, an EMT in Berkeley County, is working his way up to paramedic. It’s a difficult balance to juggle while working but since the team has received extra hands, it’s been a lot easier.

Not just for him during his studies, but for his teammates too.

“Everyone’s a lot less stressed. All the medics, all the chiefs, we’re able to get a little bit of rest on our shifts at least on the 24-hour trucks,” Neumayer said.

They’re also running fewer calls each shift.

“We’re seeing a slight improvement in response times. We’re also seeing that our staff, they’re not quite so worn out,” Berkeley County EMS chief Michael Shirey said.

Around 2020, Shirey says EMS teams across the country experienced a “perfect storm.” Fewer people were pursuing EMT training, and more employees were leaving the business.

In Berkeley County, it led to severe staffing shortages, specifically of paramedics, and as much as a 35% total vacancy rate.

Shirey says in his 25-year career it was nothing like he’d ever seen.

After reaching a "labor crisis" in 2022, the county has implemented several strategies to hire, retain and promote more employees. (Berkeley County)

Since then, the department has begun its “grow your own” initiative, established an EMT training center and promoted recruitment from other states.

As many as four out of five paramedic applicants in Berkeley County are not from South Carolina.

Shirey says they’ve also focused on supporting staff working to move up, like Neumayer.

Last year, ten EMTs within the department graduated as paramedics and remained within the department.

“What they do here every day on those ambulances is nothing short of amazing. And the impact they have on the lives of the citizens and visitors Berkeley County is nothing short of amazing,” Shirey said. “Now, it’s our time to make sure that we’re taking care of them so they can continue to do that job and be amazing,” he added.

Charleston County EMS has also implemented strategies to boost hiring and retention, including paying for the training of EMTs.

Spokeswoman Kelsey Barlow says in June, its first EMT class graduated with a 100% pass rate. The department has also recruited several Australian paramedics to fill open positions.

There are currently 19 vacancies out of 168 full-time EMT and paramedic positions in Charleston County, or about 11%, with an additional 47 part-time staff.

In Dorchester County, there are 13 vacancies out of 76 full-time staff, or about 17%, with another 31 staff who work part-time.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.