Deputy charged with assault accused of falsifying incident report, file states

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputy charged with assault and battery had been rehired almost a decade after a note added in his personnel file advised against rehiring him, documents state.

Former Deputy Randal Timmons, 61, was charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on Tuesday with third-degree assault and battery in connection with a traffic stop in January 2022.

An arrest warrant states Timmons used his stun gun during a traffic stop when a driver accused of failure to stop for blue lights refused to get on the ground. Once the driver was on the ground, Timmons kicked the man in his head twice, placed him in handcuffs and pulled him up from the ground by his hair, the arrest warrant states.

Timmons resigned from the sheriff’s office in February of 2022 after being accused of misconduct, his personnel file states. It was his third stint working with the agency.

The file includes a document titled “Separation Due to Misconduct” stating the officer used “excessive force” during an arrest, then completed an incident report “and intentionally falsified the information in the report.”

“When confronted by a representative of the agency, the officer then provide [sic] false information, which mirrored the information in the report,” the document states.

Timmons was first hired by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve officer in November of 2000, then as a Class 1 officer in May 2002, records state. He left the sheriff’s office in 2007 to join the Moncks Corner Police Department.

He rejoined the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2007.

The documents state that he left the sheriff’s office for the second time in 2009. The separation form, dated Sept. 3, 2009, and signed by then-Sheriff Wayne DeWitt, includes a checkmark for “no” next to the question, “Would you rehire?” and a handwritten note that reads, “Has been employed here twice; do not hire applicants [sic] a third time.”

But the file shows that after working for the Moncks Corner Police Department, the MUSC Public Safety Department, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Stephen Police Department, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office rehired him on March 4, 2019.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office refused to comment on the note because it was made during a previous sheriff’s administration. DeWitt resigned as sheriff in February of 2015 after being arrested in Hanahan on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident on Dec. 28, 2014.

But Cpl. Carli Drayton released a statement which read in part:

Randal Timmons was hired on March 4, 2019, for the position of Deputy Sheriff.

During our department’s Use of Force and Pursuit review, supervisors discovered behavior that was concerning. That discovery led to an Internal Affairs investigation being launched. Timmons resigned on Feb. 3, 2022, during the investigation. We then notified [the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy] of our findings and subsequently requested that his law enforcement certification be terminated.

During the trial phase of the criminal charges, we consulted with the solicitor’s office and referred the case to SLED for investigation.

