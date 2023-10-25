Dorchester Co. releases more details about Scotch Range Rd. chase

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more details about a pursuit that left the suspect and a deputy hurt last month.

Authorities released a booking photo and additional dashcam videos from the Sept. 19 incident when the suspect crashed his car into a telephone pole, narrowly missing a deputy, spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson said.

Carson said officials were finally able to get the suspect to cooperate long enough to get a mugshot taken more than a month later.

Robert Quentin Hill, 54, Amesbury, Massachusetts, is charged with attempted murder, mal injury to a telephone utility system, second-degree failure to stop for blue lights and driving under inspection second offense. (Dorchester County Detention Center)

Robert Quentin Hill, 54, Amesbury, Massachusetts, is charged with attempted murder, mal injury to a telephone utility system, second-degree failure to stop for blue lights and driving under inspection second offense.

The charges stem from an attempted traffic stop on Cone Lane on Sept. 19. Deputies said Hill drove directly at a deputy before the pursuit ensued.

“They traveled a very short distance to Scotch Range Road where the suspect at some point realized there was no way out of the neighborhood, turned around, and returned to the entrance off of Central Avenue at a high rate of speed,” Carson said in a release at the time of the incident.

Additional deputies were in the area for backup. One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a device to deflate tires, Carson said.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more information on a pursuit that left the suspect and a deputy hurt earlier this week.

Hill drove off the road and directly at the deputy before hitting the power pole and rolling. Carson said the suspect’s vehicle went over the deputy.

Initial reports said the deputy only received minor bruising, however, Carson said “Sgt. Richie Hill’s injuries were more extensive than first thought and he faces a fairly long recovery.”

Hill was denied bond for the attempted murder charge, and his bond was set at $50,000 for the two other charges.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.