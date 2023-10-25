SC Lottery
Dorchester Co. releases more details about Scotch Range Rd. chase

By Marissa Lute
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is sharing more details about a pursuit that left the suspect and a deputy hurt last month.

Authorities released a booking photo and additional dashcam videos from the Sept. 19 incident when the suspect crashed his car into a telephone pole, narrowly missing a deputy, spokesperson Lt. Rick Carson said.

Carson said officials were finally able to get the suspect to cooperate long enough to get a mugshot taken more than a month later.

Robert Quentin Hill, 54, Amesbury, Massachusetts, is charged with attempted murder, mal injury to a telephone utility system, second-degree failure to stop for blue lights and driving under inspection second offense.(Dorchester County Detention Center)

Robert Quentin Hill, 54, Amesbury, Massachusetts, is charged with attempted murder, mal injury to a telephone utility system, second-degree failure to stop for blue lights and driving under inspection second offense.

The charges stem from an attempted traffic stop on Cone Lane on Sept. 19. Deputies said Hill drove directly at a deputy before the pursuit ensued.

“They traveled a very short distance to Scotch Range Road where the suspect at some point realized there was no way out of the neighborhood, turned around, and returned to the entrance off of Central Avenue at a high rate of speed,” Carson said in a release at the time of the incident.

Additional deputies were in the area for backup. One deputy had taken cover behind a power pole and was prepared to deploy “stop sticks”, a device to deflate tires, Carson said.

