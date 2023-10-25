Family frustrated after man pleads guilty in 2013 murder, avoiding retrial

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - After a man’s guilty plea to a deadly shooting in a Berkeley County courtroom Wednesday, a judge allowed him to walk out of the courtroom and go home that same day.

The crime took place in 2013 and since then, Sha’Quille Washington has been arrested, tried, and found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Herman Manigault III.

Washington was later granted an appeal for a new trial. But he decided to plead guilty to a negotiated deal with credit for his prison time already served, which amounts to six years and three months of his initial 30-year sentence.

“It felt like being victimized twice. That’s just what happened today,” Maurice Jenkins, the victim’s stepfather, says.

Washington went to trial in 2015 where a jury found him guilty of manslaughter and a judge sentenced him to 30 years in prison. But his case was granted a retrial by the State Supreme Court on what Manigault’s family calls was a technicality in trial procedure.

“No, I don’t believe in the Supreme Court anymore,” Jenkins says. “I don’t, I’ve lost all faith in them.”

Washington appeared Wednesday in a black dress shirt and black slacks. He was surrounded by his four siblings, mother, grandmother and uncle. He has been out on bond after his retrial was granted in 2021.

In the cramped courtroom, Washington’s family filled the second row, only two rows away from Manigault’s family, who was sitting in the back row. The only thing Washington said to the judge besides answering yes or no questions was when he took a few seconds to apologize for the Manigault family’s loss.

Manigault’s family attended the trial and his uncle, the Rev. Dr. Walter Jenkins Sr. spoke on behalf of the family.

“We already knew that was about to happen from the ruling from the state Supreme Court and we wanted to sort of bring our feelings to the judge, that she may have some empathy towards our feelings and know that we’re not satisfied with about the outcome that what we’re about to face as a family, and therefore we wanted to voice not only our feeling to the judge, but we wanted to let the community know as well,” he says.

The Manigault family recognized that Judge Jennifer McCoy did not have any sway in the negotiated plea deal. She allowed two members from the victim’s and defendant’s families to speak.

Washington’s mother and uncle spoke on his behalf saying he has earned his GED certificate and has a job as a tile-layer in the family business now that he is out of prison.

The victim’s family acknowledged that the Washington family missed their son, brother and nephew. But they say they still feel the punishment for their son and nephew’s life hasn’t been served.

“My son isn’t coming out of that grave again. Never. And no technicality can bring him back,” Maurice Jenkins says.

Manigault’s uncle, Feddie Jenkins, also spoke in the courtroom and shared fond memories of “Trey” after the hearing. He says while they don’t have a feeling of justice, they will have to somehow reach closure with this information. The family also hopes that sharing their story may make the system more aware of their experience and known to others who may feel the same.

“Our family, we were trying to bring some closure to this murder. And we’ve got some kind of closure, but we will stick together as a family,” Freddie Jenkins says. “And we hope that the judicial system will in the second go around will handle the situation differently. A technically, technicality that’s really hurt us that that this guy got out of prison by technicality.”

In court records, Washington has a manslaughter charge on his file. That also gives him two strikes in a three-strike South Carolina system, meaning one more violent crime and he could face life in prison for all his combined record.

The 2013 case is now closed.

