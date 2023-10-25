Fire damages car hauler, 3 cars on I-95

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning fire on Monday heavily damaged a car hauler and three vehicles on I-95.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue responded to I-95 near mile marker 42 where they found a car hauler in the southbound breakdown lane. The trailer and three vehicles on it were engulfed in flames.

The trailer and vehicles had substantial damage.

Firefighters said the fire appeared to have started around the rear wheels of the trailer.

No injuries were reported.

