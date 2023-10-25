SC Lottery
Lawsuit claims Beaufort Co. store employee stole sensitive photos from customer’s cell phone

James Tu
James Tu(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A civil lawsuit was filed on Oct. 19, 2023, in Beaufort County accusing a cell phone store worker of stealing photos from a customer’s phone in 2022.

According to the lawsuit, James Tu, an employee of an authorized T-Mobile dealer in Beaufort County, stole compromising photos of a customer’s wife and child while he was supposed to be transferring data from his old phone to a new phone. He then reportedly uploaded the photos online.

In the lawsuit, the complainant states that he saw other photos from different people on Tu’s phone and the complainant believes they were also stolen.

The complainant is suing Tu, and Lipsey Communications, LLC. – an authorized dealer of T-Mobile - for punitive and general damages for invasion of privacy and mental anguish and embarrassment.

WTOC spoke with the Beaufort Police Department that confirmed Tu had been arrested in 2022 and is facing charges of the Computer Crime Act and obtaining signatures or property under false pretenses. The Beaufort Police Department said warrants were obtained for Tu and he turned himself in. Tu was granted a $25,000 bond, according to the Beaufort County court website.

The case is pending trial.

WTOC contacted T-Mobile and received the following response:

“We take this very seriously and moved quickly to address this unacceptable activity. We worked closely with the Authorized Retailer who has taken action to terminate their employee.”

