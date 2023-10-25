Lawsuit filed against Charleston Fire Department claims hazing, harassment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One former Charleston firefighter claims hazing and harassment within the department forced him to leave after suffering from partial permanent hearing loss, amongst other allegations.

Former Charleston firefighter George Bolovis claims in a lawsuit filed Oct. 12 that the department’s values of honor, commitment, community, integrity and professionalism were not upheld during his tenure.

Within this lawsuit, Bolovis claims men in the department, specifically citing his experiences in Station 13, mocked him for his Greek heritage, made him perform extensive drills in full gear by himself and forced him to be the only one to clean the bathrooms. He even cites one time when he had to clean after one of the defendants urinated on the floor.

In addition, one of the main allegations was from an incident in October 2020 where the plaintiff experienced a device exploding from underneath his bunk, which caused him to suffer from “permanent partial hearing loss to the extent that Plaintiff can no longer qualify to work as a fire fighter ever again.”

When asking the city of Charleston about these claims, Charleston Fire Chief Dan Curia provided this statement:

In October 2021, then-Firefighter Bolovis reported an injury to his ear/hearing after what he described as “a firework” went off under his bed. In addition to addressing the injury, the Fire Department immediately investigated and addressed the underlying conduct relating to the alleged firework. Apart from that incident, the City had no notice of the allegations in Mr. Bolovis’ lawsuit until its recent receipt of the complaint.

The City publishes and enforces policies prohibiting harassment and discrimination, including the kind of conduct alleged in Mr. Bolovis’ complaint, and it publishes the various ways in which violations can be reported. If Mr. Bolovis had availed himself of the protections of those policies, these allegations could have been immediately and appropriately addressed. Unfortunately, the City was not given that opportunity.

Bolovis’ attorney, Michael Cooper with Apostolou Law Firm, provided this statement from Bolovis himself:

I stand by the Complaint. What happened to me was completely preventable and I hope that my case can shed light on some of the things that happen within the fire department so that they can be changed and so no one else will have to go through what I did.

The lawsuit says Bolovis is seeking any compensatory damages and all other relief they find to be just and proper.

To read the full lawsuit, review the PDF attached below.

