N. Charleston Police investigating crash involving school bus

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a vehicle crash that involved a school bus on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the crash on Patriot Boulevard by the Aquatic Center, according to the police department.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved. No injuries were reported on the bus, the police department says.

The crash happened around 5 p.m., and it shut down the road for approximately 40 minutes.

As of 5:42 p.m., police say the roadway is back open.

