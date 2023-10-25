N. Charleston Police investigate shooting that left man dead

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for the gunman who fatally shot a man late Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded at approximately 4:23 p.m. to the 2200 block of Adair Street where a witness reported a person was threatening a pedestrian with a gun, an incident report states. While officers were on their way to the scene, they were notified shots were fired, Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Officers found a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound at the scene, the report states. Jacobs said the victim died from his injuries.

The victim’s girlfriend was sitting next to the victim when officers arrived. She was detained and questioned after a witness report placed her at the scene firing a gun.

Witnesses told police there were two people involved in the incident, one was wearing all black and a ski mask and the other was wearing all white. Police later found a man wearing a white shirt and white shorts running from the scene. The report states police detained him and identified him, but states he was released at the scene.

Police say they were looking for the second man but there was no detailed description available.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department Tipline at 843-607-2076. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

