SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Proposed designs, details revealed for hotel coming to Charleston

By Anna Harris
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Developers are sharing what a new hotel coming to Anson Street could look like in the coming years once the fine-tuned details are approved.

The hotel was originally approved back in March and is making headway through the design process.

The hotel will sit in the parking lot between Anson’s Restaurant and Henry’s On The Market at 2 Anson Street. It’s expected to be four stories with a maximum of 50 rooms.

According to the city of Charleston, Bello Garris Architects will be bringing forward the fine details of the proposed design. This includes white brick, how that color will look against metal, window treatments and more.

So far, the conceptual review has already been approved, which includes things like the height and mass of the building and the general direction of where the design is going. Now, the board will make sure the design meets those conceptual standards.

“This is really fine detail about the materials that are going to be used and how those materials compliment each other within this architecture and how they compliment neighboring architecture,” Robert Summerfield, Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability for the city of Charleston, said. “The context of this building on Anson and in that area of the community.”

This hotel still has to go through the final BAR review and through the technical review committee before it can start construction. There is no timeline of when that will start, but Summerfield says this hotel is already making headway in a timely manner.

The preliminary approval will be discussed at Wednesday’s Board of Architectural Review meeting at 4:30 p.m. at 2 George St. in Charleston.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Wednesday night crash in Goose Creek
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Donyell Brown, 30, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, possession of a stolen...
Police chase leads to arrest, recovery of drugs
School Board Member Ed Kelley has packed his bags and rolled out his sleeping bag among the...
Charleston Co. School Board member to stay the night at school to prove it’s safe
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who died in a crash that...
Coroner IDs 53-year-old victim in deadly early-morning Berkeley County crash

Latest News

Brian Frederick Crawford, 42, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the...
Coroner IDs 46-year-old killed in apparent domestic dispute, man charged
Charleston County School Board is expected to receive a report on an investigation into the...
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School Board votes to accept superintendent’s resignation
VIDEO: Economic legacy siminar Oct. 28, North Charleston mayoral forum Nov. 1
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating packages containing antisemitic flyers...
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant Police investigate antisemitic flyers found in 7 neighborhoods
The Charleston County School Board is expected to receive a report on an investigation into...
Charleston Co. School Board votes to accept superintendent’s resignation