Proposed designs, details revealed for hotel coming to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Developers are sharing what a new hotel coming to Anson Street could look like in the coming years once the fine-tuned details are approved.

The hotel was originally approved back in March and is making headway through the design process.

The hotel will sit in the parking lot between Anson’s Restaurant and Henry’s On The Market at 2 Anson Street. It’s expected to be four stories with a maximum of 50 rooms.

According to the city of Charleston, Bello Garris Architects will be bringing forward the fine details of the proposed design. This includes white brick, how that color will look against metal, window treatments and more.

So far, the conceptual review has already been approved, which includes things like the height and mass of the building and the general direction of where the design is going. Now, the board will make sure the design meets those conceptual standards.

“This is really fine detail about the materials that are going to be used and how those materials compliment each other within this architecture and how they compliment neighboring architecture,” Robert Summerfield, Director of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability for the city of Charleston, said. “The context of this building on Anson and in that area of the community.”

This hotel still has to go through the final BAR review and through the technical review committee before it can start construction. There is no timeline of when that will start, but Summerfield says this hotel is already making headway in a timely manner.

The preliminary approval will be discussed at Wednesday’s Board of Architectural Review meeting at 4:30 p.m. at 2 George St. in Charleston.

